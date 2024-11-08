Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

SEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

NYSE SEM opened at $38.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.27. Select Medical has a 12-month low of $21.56 and a 12-month high of $40.50. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.42.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 528.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

