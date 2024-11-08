Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Sanmina from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Sanmina Stock Down 0.5 %

Sanmina stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.00. 172,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,162. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $45.80 and a 52-week high of $86.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 2.94%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sanmina will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanmina

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 91,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 26.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,627 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 53.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 51,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 18,061 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in Sanmina by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

