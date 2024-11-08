Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 64,188 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 64,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $3,047,646.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,594.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 42,994 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total value of $2,087,358.70.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $4,520,640.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 58,739 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $2,972,780.79.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Sanjit Biswas sold 54,492 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $2,604,717.60.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $4,495,680.00.

On Tuesday, September 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 74,667 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $3,691,536.48.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total transaction of $4,482,240.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,500,480.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 93,107 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $3,716,831.44.

On Tuesday, August 27th, Sanjit Biswas sold 84,030 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $3,524,218.20.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $51.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 20.39% and a negative net margin of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,240,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Samsara by 2,787.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 10,452 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Samsara in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,477,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Samsara in the first quarter worth $647,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Samsara from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

