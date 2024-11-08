SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. SAB Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.04% and a negative net margin of 1,450.14%.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Down 17.2 %

SABS traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $3.27. The company had a trading volume of 112,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,942. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of human polyclonal immunotherapeutic antibodies to address immune system disorders and infectious diseases. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at infectious diseases and immune and autoimmune disorders, including infectious diseases, influenza, CDI, type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and oncology, as well as immunology, gastroenterology, and respiratory diseases.

