Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Insider Thomas M. Havens Sells 4,000 Shares

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $629,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,149.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ryder System Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:R traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.82. 318,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,781. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.15 and a 1 year high of $163.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.25.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on R shares. StockNews.com cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in R. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 43.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ryder System during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

