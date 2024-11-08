Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank of Canada Analyst Says

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Russel Metals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$47.21.

RUS stock traded down C$1.49 during trading on Friday, hitting C$42.27. 118,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,204. The stock has a market cap of C$2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Russel Metals has a 1 year low of C$35.20 and a 1 year high of C$47.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.68.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.61 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.06 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 4.87%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution and processing company in Canada and the United States. It operates in three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distribution. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

