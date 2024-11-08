Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Shares Down 6.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) traded down 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.04 and last traded at $10.14. 743,875 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 1,615,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rush Street Interactive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RSI

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Insider Activity at Rush Street Interactive

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.44.

In other Rush Street Interactive news, Director Judith Gold sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 56.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 17.2% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 425.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 13,627.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rush Street Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.