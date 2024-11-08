Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) CEO Sells $7,517,650.00 in Stock

Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 117,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.98, for a total value of $7,517,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,142,372.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Rush Enterprises stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.93. 513,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,752. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.83 and a 12 month high of $65.15. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Rush Enterprises’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

