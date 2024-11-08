Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Director Sells $156,475.00 in Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $156,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,577,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,565,047.53. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $177,900.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $160,325.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $140,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $144,100.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $153,725.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $153,175.00.

Shares of RUM opened at $5.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.72. Rumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02.

Rumble last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.69 million. Rumble had a negative return on equity of 54.31% and a negative net margin of 163.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rumble in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUM. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Rumble during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Rumble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rumble during the second quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Solano Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rumble during the second quarter worth $83,000. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

