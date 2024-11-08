RTX (NYSE:RTX) Stock Price Up 2.4% – Still a Buy?

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $123.05 and last traded at $122.98. 695,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,687,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.08.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on RTX from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Melius Research lifted their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

The company has a market capitalization of $164.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its stake in RTX by 64.1% in the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in RTX in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

