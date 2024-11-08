Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Given New $270.00 Price Target at Tigress Financial

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Tigress Financial from $210.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $213.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $189.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL traded up $4.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $225.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,786,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,713. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $183.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.56. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $228.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.59.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,620,629.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura H. Bethge sold 3,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.71, for a total transaction of $518,445.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,629.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,596 shares of company stock valued at $8,090,059. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCL. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,596,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 286,868 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,409,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,143,000 after buying an additional 132,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,616,000 after buying an additional 400,565 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,075,000 after buying an additional 777,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 725,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.