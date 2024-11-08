Roth Mkm Issues Positive Forecast for SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) had its price target upped by Roth Mkm from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SITM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SiTime from $140.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SiTime from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays cut SiTime from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Shares of SITM traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $225.45. The stock had a trading volume of 337,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,572. SiTime has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $228.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 1.83.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.01 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 53.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that SiTime will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $453,976.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,638.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $453,976.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,638.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $3,401,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,417 shares in the company, valued at $72,180,599.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,464 shares of company stock worth $5,372,893. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 67.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of SiTime by 281.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of SiTime during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

