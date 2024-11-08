Roth Mkm Issues Positive Forecast for Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock Price

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Roth Mkm from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services Price Performance

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.01. The company had a trading volume of 137,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,983. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.39. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $41.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary Kramer sold 805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $28,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,689,085. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 12,014.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 415.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

(Get Free Report)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.