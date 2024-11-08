Roth Mkm Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Mkm’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on CEVA from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

CEVA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,420. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.62. The stock has a market cap of $694.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.28 and a beta of 1.20. CEVA has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.47 million. CEVA had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEVA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of CEVA by 338.9% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in CEVA in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in CEVA in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA Company Profile



CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

