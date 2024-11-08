Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. Rockwell Automation updated its FY25 guidance to $8.60-9.80 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 8.600-9.800 EPS.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $4.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $272.92. The stock had a trading volume of 466,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,468. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.63. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $242.81 and a fifty-two week high of $312.76. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.82%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total value of $154,511.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,151.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $227.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $284.21.



Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

