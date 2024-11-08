Robert Arsov Sells 30,000 Shares of Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) Stock

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Arsov sold 30,000 shares of Rumble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,517,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,227,808.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Arsov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 4th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.69, for a total value of $156,475.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $160,325.00.

On Thursday, October 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $140,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $144,100.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $153,725.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Robert Arsov sold 27,500 shares of Rumble stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $153,175.00.

Rumble Price Performance

Rumble stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02. Rumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.33 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rumble last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.69 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 163.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rumble Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rumble by 34.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 27,289 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rumble during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Rumble during the first quarter worth approximately $256,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Rumble during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rumble in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Rumble Company Profile

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

