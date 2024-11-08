Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.54 and last traded at $10.12. 21,203,246 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 38,766,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

RIVN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.77.

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 5.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 65.40% and a negative net margin of 115.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total transaction of $969,996.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,319,162.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,876 shares of company stock worth $2,153,551. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,539,602 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $761,459,000 after buying an additional 1,226,357 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,357,579 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $565,012,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341,786 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,430,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $72,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,867 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 3,439,143 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $38,587,000 after buying an additional 518,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,972,339 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $39,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

