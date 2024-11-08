Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 151.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on RZLT. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Rezolute from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Rezolute from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rezolute presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.13.

Get Rezolute alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Rezolute

Rezolute Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of RZLT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 89,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,406. Rezolute has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $311.53 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.14). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rezolute will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Rezolute by 366.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 42,597 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rezolute by 15.6% during the second quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,955,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rezolute during the second quarter worth $4,503,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Rezolute by 205.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Rezolute in the second quarter valued at $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rezolute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rezolute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.