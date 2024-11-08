Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

RVLV traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.26. The company had a trading volume of 330,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,418. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.86, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 2.05. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $12.63 and a 12 month high of $33.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $168,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 48,346 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total value of $1,272,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,360. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $168,298.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 344,946 shares of company stock valued at $10,075,314. Company insiders own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RVLV. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.19.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

