Reviewing Baijiayun Group (NASDAQ:RTC) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD)

Baijiayun Group (NASDAQ:RTC – Get Free Report) and 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Baijiayun Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.5% of 3D Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of 3D Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Baijiayun Group and 3D Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baijiayun Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 3D Systems 0 2 2 0 2.50

Risk and Volatility

3D Systems has a consensus target price of $3.25, suggesting a potential downside of 4.13%. Given 3D Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 3D Systems is more favorable than Baijiayun Group.

Baijiayun Group has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 3D Systems has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baijiayun Group and 3D Systems”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baijiayun Group $59.79 million N/A -$81.86 million N/A N/A 3D Systems $488.07 million 0.93 -$363.17 million ($2.72) -1.25

Baijiayun Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 3D Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Baijiayun Group and 3D Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baijiayun Group N/A N/A N/A 3D Systems -78.14% -15.29% -7.21%

Summary

3D Systems beats Baijiayun Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baijiayun Group

Baijiayun Group Ltd engages in the video-centric technology solution business in China. Its solutions include video-centric SaaS/PaaS solutions, including live streaming solution, VoD solution, and real-time communications solution for education, finance, medical services, automotive, and IT industries; video-centric cloud related solutions, such as online school, video conferencing, and enterprise training solutions for educational institutions, IT, finance, media and advertising, and e-commerce industries; and video-centric industry AI solutions for education, retail, public affairs, and industrial manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and biocompatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as solutions for product design, simulation, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection and manufacturing workflows under the Geomagic brand. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, print simulation, and print queue management; and Bioprint Pro, a software solution that allows researchers to design and bioprint repeatable experiments. Additionally, the company provides maintenance and training services; manufacturing services; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable goods, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer goods, energy, biotechnology, and other industries through direct sales force, channel partners, and appointed distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

