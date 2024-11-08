Reviewing Adstar (OTCMKTS:ADST) & Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) and Adstar (OTCMKTS:ADST – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sprinklr and Adstar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprinklr 1 8 4 0 2.23 Adstar 0 0 0 0 0.00

Sprinklr currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.53%. Given Sprinklr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sprinklr is more favorable than Adstar.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

40.2% of Sprinklr shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Sprinklr shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Adstar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sprinklr and Adstar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprinklr 6.54% 8.40% 4.60% Adstar N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sprinklr and Adstar”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sprinklr $732.36 million 2.67 $51.40 million $0.18 42.89 Adstar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sprinklr has higher revenue and earnings than Adstar.

Summary

Sprinklr beats Adstar on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc. provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences. Its products include Sprinklr Service, a suite of artificial intelligence (AI) powered products and solutions that unifies customer service across voice, digital, and social channels; Sprinklr Social, a suite of AI-powered products and solutions that unifies social media publishing and engagement across various channels; Sprinklr Insights, a suite of AI-powered products and solutions that unifies consumer, customer, competitive and industry data from a high volume of third-party, second-party and first-party sources; and Sprinklr Marketing, a suite of AI-powered products and solutions that unifies content production and content lifecycle management with paid campaign orchestration across various channels. The company also provides professional, managed, training, and consultancy services. Sprinklr, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Adstar

AdStar, Inc. engages in the provision of advertising technology services to publishers. It focuses on its application service provider. The company was founded by Leslie Bernhard and Eli Rousso in 1986 and is headquartered in Marina del Rey, CA.

