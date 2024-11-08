Rep. Josh Gottheimer Sells Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently sold shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX). In a filing disclosed on November 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Lam Research stock on October 22nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) on 10/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) on 10/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 10/29/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 10/28/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 10/28/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/25/2024.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $79.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $101.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.66. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $113.00.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 50.60%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.74%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Lam Research from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

View Our Latest Analysis on LRCX

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in Lam Research by 18.1% in the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 8,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4,323.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $798,000. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 4.9% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 8.8% during the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

