Rep. Josh Gottheimer Buys ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). In a filing disclosed on November 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in ServiceNow stock on October 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) on 10/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) on 10/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 10/29/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Techtronic Industries (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) on 10/28/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) on 10/28/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) on 10/25/2024.

Shares of NOW stock traded down $3.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,011.35. 362,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $905.83 and its 200 day moving average is $809.18. The company has a market capitalization of $208.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.92, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $615.54 and a 1 year high of $1,024.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 4.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,743,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $41,183,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 12,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,996,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $17,926,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWG Holdings LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total transaction of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,924. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.00, for a total value of $652,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,457,924. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.00, for a total transaction of $110,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,850,474. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,791,181 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Gottheimer was first elected to the House in 2016. Prior to his election, Gottheimer worked for Microsoft, the Federal Communications Commission, and for the administration of President Bill Clinton (D). Click here for more information about Gottheimer’s career. Gottheimer serves on the House Financial Services Committee, where is a member of three subcommittees. For more on Gottheimer’s committee assignments, click here. Gottheimer became a co-chair of the Problem Solvers Caucus in February 2017. Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

