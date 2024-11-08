Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO) Announces $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 8th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.
Regency Centers Stock Up 0.5 %
REGCO stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.52. 6,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,076. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $21.47 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77.
Regency Centers Company Profile
