Raymond James Boosts MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target to $28.00

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:MLNK traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.97. 252,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,329. MeridianLink has a 52 week low of $16.49 and a 52 week high of $25.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07.

MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). MeridianLink had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $78.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MeridianLink will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $13,682,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,932,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,026,767.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in MeridianLink in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MeridianLink in the third quarter worth $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MeridianLink by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeridianLink during the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

