Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $287.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cfra set a $171.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.20.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.90. 329,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,897. Ralph Lauren has a 12-month low of $113.92 and a 12-month high of $237.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.83.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 2.3% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 6.2% during the second quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

