Radnor Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth $134,096,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $627,000. Sterling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 36,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,321,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,443,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $643,503,000 after acquiring an additional 638,817 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $113.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.40. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $134.02. The company has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 31.65%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a $0.6108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.90%.

CNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $129.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Veritas upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

