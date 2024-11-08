QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.690-1.910 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.7 billion. QuidelOrtho also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.69-$1.91 EPS.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.85. 704,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.43. QuidelOrtho has a 1-year low of $29.74 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QDEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

