QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.16 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 65.60%. QuidelOrtho’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. QuidelOrtho updated its FY24 guidance to $1.69-$1.91 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.690-1.910 EPS.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

QDEL traded up $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,965. QuidelOrtho has a 1 year low of $29.74 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average is $40.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum raised shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

