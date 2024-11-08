Quantum Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,372,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,656,000 after buying an additional 687,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 18.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,283,000 after buying an additional 1,084,117 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,796.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,803,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,823,000 after buying an additional 6,687,924 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,230,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,720,000 after buying an additional 596,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,209,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,717,000 after buying an additional 159,003 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $62.73 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $45.15 and a 52-week high of $63.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

