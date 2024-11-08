Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.28-1.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $154.5-157.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $154.19 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.810-5.910 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.80.

Shares of QLYS stock traded down $4.15 on Thursday, reaching $155.08. 967,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,380. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.45. Qualys has a 52 week low of $119.17 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16 and a beta of 0.47.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 44.80%. The business had revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $76,100.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,695,599.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $164,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,885,508.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $76,100.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,695,599.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,140 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

