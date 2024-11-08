Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $153.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.74 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.08. The company had a trading volume of 967,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,380. Qualys has a twelve month low of $119.17 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.32.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,493,851.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total transaction of $76,100.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,695,599.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.21, for a total value of $876,470.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,493,851.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,360,140. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on QLYS. UBS Group raised their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Qualys from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Qualys from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.80.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

