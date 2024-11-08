QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14,558.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,173 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,053 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 3.4% of Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $27,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $32,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 71.8% during the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total transaction of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 917,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,994,903. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $119.85 and a one year high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.04%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

