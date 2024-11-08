Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Given New $103.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.79.

Get Q2 alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Q2

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of QTWO stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $102.78. The company had a trading volume of 842,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,743. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average is $69.08. Q2 has a one year low of $32.97 and a one year high of $105.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.31 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. Equities analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Q2

In other Q2 news, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $36,634.62. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 61,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,331,671.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jonathan Price sold 11,000 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $788,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 215,079 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,259.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael S. Kerr sold 517 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $36,634.62. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,130 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,671.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,109,699. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Q2

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 266,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Q2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 31,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Q2 by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 17,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period.

About Q2

(Get Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.