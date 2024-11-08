Q1 Earnings Estimate for Amedisys Issued By William Blair

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amedisys in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair analyst M. Larew anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Amedisys’ current full-year earnings is $4.65 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.67.

Shares of AMED opened at $96.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.73 and its 200-day moving average is $95.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Amedisys has a 12 month low of $89.55 and a 12 month high of $98.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $587.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.75 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Amedisys in the first quarter valued at about $761,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Amedisys by 5.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Amedisys by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 38,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

