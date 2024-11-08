Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 3.04 ($0.04), with a volume of 100307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.04).
The stock has a market capitalization of £8.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.00 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3.36.
Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, and internationally. The company offers TMT LC-MS2, a standard method for analyzing cells and tissues when no phosphopeptide enrichment is required; TMT LC-MS3, a standard method for biomarker discovery in plasma and other samples where quantitative accuracy is a factor; SysQuant, provides an analysis of protein activity across regulatory and signaling pathways; and TMTcalibrator, analyzes where diseased or treated tissue can be analyzed in parallel with peripheral fluids.
