Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Given New $237.00 Price Target at TD Cowen

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Cowen from $197.00 to $237.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progressive from $242.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.56.

NYSE:PGR traded up $6.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,137. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Progressive has a 1 year low of $149.14 and a 1 year high of $263.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $251.12 and a 200-day moving average of $227.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $19.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 35.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Progressive will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,475,967. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,462,038.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,475,967. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,843 shares of company stock worth $18,674,912 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Progressive by 548.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,866,000 after acquiring an additional 686,433 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 15.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,925,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,018,592,000 after purchasing an additional 670,006 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 29,701.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 596,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $151,325,000 after purchasing an additional 594,330 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 206.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 875,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,207,000 after buying an additional 590,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $116,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

