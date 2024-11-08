PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Trading 0.4% Higher – Here’s Why

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 80,531 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.
PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.30.
About PRO Real Estate Investment Trust
PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.
