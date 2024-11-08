Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,010 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 927,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 9,010 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.62% of Wix.com worth $155,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 246.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WIX opened at $172.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.54, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $85.38 and a 52 week high of $179.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $163.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.43.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $435.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.88 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 49.05%. Wix.com’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Wix.com from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wix.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.06.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

