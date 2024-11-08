Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $283.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.09 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.460-4.460 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.40 to $4.46 EPS.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE PBH traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,122. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.