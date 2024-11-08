Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Issues Earnings Results

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $283.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.09 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.460-4.460 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $4.40 to $4.46 EPS.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $80.37. 367,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.78. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $56.61 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.23.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on PBH. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile
Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.
