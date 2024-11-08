Presidio Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Presidio Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,837 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 30.3% in the third quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 32,402 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $951,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $172.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $192.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.14. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $119.15 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 44.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 213,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total transaction of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.