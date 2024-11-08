Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Cut to C$120.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$129.00 to C$120.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from C$111.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$101.00 to C$100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$108.30.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PBH

Premium Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Premium Brands stock traded up C$0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$76.28. The company had a trading volume of 122,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$91.17 and a 200 day moving average of C$90.54. Premium Brands has a 52-week low of C$75.67 and a 52-week high of C$97.28.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.36 by C($0.25). Premium Brands had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Premium Brands will post 6.039823 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Premium Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Premium Brands news, Senior Officer William Dion Kalutycz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.30, for a total value of C$604,100.00. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Premium Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides processed meat, deli products, meat snacks, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, salads and kettle products, muffins, breads, pastas, pizza, and baking and sushi products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.