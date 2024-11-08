Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $143.11 and last traded at $143.11, with a volume of 151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $136.96.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.46 and its 200-day moving average is $124.53. The company has a market capitalization of $685.02 million, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $146.97 million during the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 7.88%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.01%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products in the second quarter worth about $573,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preformed Line Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,658,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 1.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Preformed Line Products by 82.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 50.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

