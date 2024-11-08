Precipio (NASDAQ: PRPO) to Host Q3-2024 Shareholder Update Call

On November 6, 2024, Precipio, Inc. filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission, announcing its upcoming Q3-2024 Shareholder Update Call scheduled for November 18th at 5:00 PM ET. During the call, the company’s management will provide insights and updates on all current core businesses.

The call, open to all shareholders and interested parties, aims to offer a comprehensive review of Precipio’s Q3-2024 performance. The discussion will include financial highlights and in-depth analysis of the company’s core operations. Shareholders and stakeholders are encouraged to participate in the call to gain valuable insights into the company’s progress and strategic direction.

The information shared during this event, including any supplementary materials provided, is considered a part of the Form 8-K filing. However, it is emphasized that this information is being furnished and is not deemed as formally “filed,” as per the regulations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

In a separate announcement, Precipio also detailed the availability of a press release (Exhibit 99.1) and an Interactive Data File (Cover Page) as part of the Form 8-K filing. The company encourages interested parties to review these materials for further information.

Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) is a specialty cancer diagnostics company headquartered in New Haven, CT. The company focuses on developing innovative solutions to address challenges related to cancer misdiagnoses, offering a range of diagnostic products and services. These solutions aim to enhance accuracy, streamline laboratory processes, and ultimately improve patient outcomes leading to reduced healthcare costs.

Investors and interested individuals can access the upcoming Q3-2024 Shareholder Update Call by dialing 844-695-5519 (international callers dial 1-412-902-6760) and requesting the Precipio Inc. conference call. For those wishing to submit questions in advance, queries can be emailed to [email protected]. Additionally, a replay of the call will be accessible on Precipio’s website following the event.

For more information about Precipio and its initiatives in cancer diagnostics, please visit www.precipiodx.com. Stay updated on Precipio by following the company on LinkedIn, Twitter @PrecipioDx, and Facebook.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and factors beyond the company’s control that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Interested parties are encouraged to review the company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding of the risks involved.

Inquiries can be directed to [email protected] or by calling +1-203-787-7888 Ext. 523.

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; and HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels.

