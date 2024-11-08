Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Increases Dividend to $0.21 Per Share

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Power Integrations has increased its dividend by an average of 22.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Power Integrations has a payout ratio of 44.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Power Integrations to earn $1.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.8%.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Stock Performance

NASDAQ POWI traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.80. 35,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,563. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Power Integrations’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities raised shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on POWI

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $140,169.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,144.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,398 shares of company stock valued at $157,847 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Power Integrations

(Get Free Report)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.