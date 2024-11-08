Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Downgraded to “Neutral” Rating by BNP Paribas

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $20.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.52 million, a PE ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $19.84 and a one year high of $25.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

In other Plymouth Industrial REIT news, major shareholder Mirelf Vi Reit Investments Iv, sold 563,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $13,285,868.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,474,292 shares in the company, valued at $105,503,805.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

