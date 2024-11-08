Playtika’s (PLTK) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Macquarie

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Macquarie in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 15.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLTK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Get Playtika alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PLTK

Playtika Stock Down 0.8 %

PLTK stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.29. The company had a trading volume of 710,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,268. Playtika has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $620.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.46 million. Playtika had a net margin of 8.44% and a negative return on equity of 127.12%. Playtika’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Playtika will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Playtika during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the second quarter worth $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Playtika in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Playtika by 648.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Playtika by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.