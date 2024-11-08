PlatinX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.20 (PTX)

PlatinX (PTX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 8th. In the last week, PlatinX has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. PlatinX has a market capitalization of $188.35 million and approximately $9.20 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlatinX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About PlatinX

PlatinX was first traded on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.

PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.

[Telegram](https://t.me/platinxio)”

PlatinX Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

