Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Stock Price

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research report report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

COOK has been the topic of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Traeger in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Traeger from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Traeger from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

NYSE COOK traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 199,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $406.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.80. Traeger has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $3.97.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $168.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Traeger’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Traeger during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Traeger by 398.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 102,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Traeger during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Traeger by 19.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 56.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 72,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

